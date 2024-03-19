Source Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VIOO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 109,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.