Source Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,661. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $357.72 and a fifty-two week high of $476.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

