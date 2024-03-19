Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after buying an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. 1,733,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,849. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

