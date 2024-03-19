Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 192,656 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,656 shares during the period. PENN Entertainment accounts for 1.0% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of PENN Entertainment worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

PENN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,985. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

