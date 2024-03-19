Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,049 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. 3,832,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,962. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

