Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,068,128 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

