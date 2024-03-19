Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 203,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCSH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.09. 1,584,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,026. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
