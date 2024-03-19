SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.38. 1,710,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $317.91 and a 52-week high of $392.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

