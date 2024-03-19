SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,118,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 369,256 shares.The stock last traded at $91.62 and had previously closed at $92.08.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

