SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. 3,876,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

