SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 756,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,659. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

