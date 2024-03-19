SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 914,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,028. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

