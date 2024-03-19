SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.61. 4,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $121.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $609.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

