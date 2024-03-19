SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 663.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 72,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 557.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722,861. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.89.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

