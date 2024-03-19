Spire Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPIR)

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,820 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 937% compared to the typical daily volume of 272 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $142,762.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,890.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,255.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Spire Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Spire Global by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. 4,779,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $347.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

