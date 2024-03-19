SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $116.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,136,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

