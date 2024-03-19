STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $45.63 Average PT from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $109,578.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at $291,932,137.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 169,099 shares of company stock worth $4,830,212 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.