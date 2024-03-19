Stargate Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.41 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $95.41 million and $48.11 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is an Omnichain DeFi platform with STG as its native token. It’s the first to solve the bridging trilemma, providing Instant Guaranteed Finality, Native Assets, and Unified Liquidity. Stargate enables seamless cross-chain liquidity transfers and offers a governance token, veSTG, for STG token holders. The STG token allocation over three years is 17.5% for core contributors and investors each, with 65% for the community. The community share is split among launch, auction buyers, a Curve.fi pool, a post-launch bonding curve, emissions, and various DEXs. The remainder supports future community initiatives. Co-founded by Liat Sheba, Stargate is committed to facilitating single-transaction cross-chain liquidity transfers.”

