Stellantis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 15,097 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 265% compared to the typical volume of 4,139 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STLA traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 4,128,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

