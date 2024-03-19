Stephen Murray Glanville Purchases 14,000 Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$50,293.60.

Shares of TSE STEP traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.55. The company had a trading volume of 76,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$4.82. The firm has a market cap of C$253.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on STEP. Stifel Nicolaus cut STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STEP Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.89.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

