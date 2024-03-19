Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
QQQ stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $435.35. 16,897,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,671,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.87 and its 200-day moving average is $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $302.01 and a 12 month high of $448.64.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
