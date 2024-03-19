Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$2.25 Price Target

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Free Report) received a C$2.25 price target from equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 287.93% from the company’s previous close.

CXB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.09.

Shares of CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $37,090 over the last quarter.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

