Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 90,971 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the average volume of 63,658 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,000 shares of company stock worth $9,223,330. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.33. 13,812,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,590,625. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

