StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $187.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

