StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

HOLI stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.