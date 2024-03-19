StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.