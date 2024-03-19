StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEED. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

