StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

