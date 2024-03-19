StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
