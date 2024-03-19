StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

