StockNews.com Upgrades Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of ICD opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 211,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.