StockNews.com Upgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KOS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $510,572.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,455,000 after buying an additional 4,208,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,914,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,338,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,725,000 after buying an additional 2,690,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,488,000 after buying an additional 1,845,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.