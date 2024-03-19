Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $164.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average of $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $166.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

