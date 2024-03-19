Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 73 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day moving average is $225.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

