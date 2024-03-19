Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $321.06 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.83 and its 200-day moving average is $239.96.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

