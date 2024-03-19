Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 9,007 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Several research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $633,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $633,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,792 shares of company stock valued at $31,016,900 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

