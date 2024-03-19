Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

