Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kroger by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115,264 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Kroger Trading Up 0.2 %

Kroger stock opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

