Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $642,000 Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

