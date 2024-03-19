Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after buying an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

