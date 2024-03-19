Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 3,848 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.73.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

