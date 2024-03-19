Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

NYSE:FI opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average is $130.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $152.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

