Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $385.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

