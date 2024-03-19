Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,359 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,281,000 after buying an additional 169,395 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,817,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,615,000 after buying an additional 950,904 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

