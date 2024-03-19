Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $476,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HII opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

