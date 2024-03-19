Stratis (STRAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $53.81 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002394 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $235.31 million and $53.81 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.22 or 0.05179913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00093755 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 153,926,415 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

