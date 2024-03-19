Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 9,626,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,304.5 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

