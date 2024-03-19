Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.47

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$49.47 and last traded at C$49.06, with a volume of 344246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60. The firm has a market cap of C$63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.8278932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In related news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. Insiders have sold a total of 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,391 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

