Swiss Re AG (SSREY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Sunday, March 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Swiss Re Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SSREY opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

