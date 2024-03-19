Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.65. 658,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.43. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

